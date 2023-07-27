9,207 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,256,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.0% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,543. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -239.88, a P/E/G ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

