9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $262.91. The stock had a trading volume of 578,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.32 and its 200 day moving average is $246.69. The company has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.