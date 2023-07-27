9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.47. 1,238,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,543. The company has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average of $174.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

