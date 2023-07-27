adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of adidas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.13.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,723. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that adidas will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. adidas’s payout ratio is presently 109.10%.

Institutional Trading of adidas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in adidas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

