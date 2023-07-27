AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.46 billion. AGCO also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.60.

AGCO Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.65. 545,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,631. AGCO has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.01.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

