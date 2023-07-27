AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 3,625,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896,079. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -553.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.