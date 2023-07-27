Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-7.50 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

ALK stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

