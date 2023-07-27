Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALGN. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.60.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $339.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.24 and a 200-day moving average of $312.85. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $371.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,595,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.