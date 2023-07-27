AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 4,629 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 1,545,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

