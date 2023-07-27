AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,128 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.5% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 102.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GL traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.10%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

