AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,104. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $391.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

