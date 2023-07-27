AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $1,141,000.

Shares of FLLV stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $173.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

