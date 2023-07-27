AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 151,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,916. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

