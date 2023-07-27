AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.03. 1,562,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $211.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

