AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GD traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.63. 909,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,029. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.85.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

