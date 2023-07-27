AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $131.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.