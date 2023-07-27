Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $92.00 at Susquehanna

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,306. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

