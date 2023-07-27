American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 176.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust stock remained flat at $22.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,889,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,577,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,141,392.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 562,140 shares of company stock worth $10,376,718. 35.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.