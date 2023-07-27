American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.10. 1,222,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

