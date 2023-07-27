American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.68. 565,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average is $201.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.43.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.