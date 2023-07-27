Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $44.96 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,405 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.82. 865,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,157. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

