Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $58.84 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $58,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $21,799,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,520,000 after buying an additional 99,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,463. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.06 and a twelve month high of $257.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.