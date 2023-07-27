Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,919 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Alliant Energy worth $52,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

