Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Sun Communities worth $67,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $7.53 on Thursday, hitting $133.64. The company had a trading volume of 923,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.36.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

