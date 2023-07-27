Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,571. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.