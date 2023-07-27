Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,243. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

