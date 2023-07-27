ASB Consultores LLC Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,151,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,735,000 after purchasing an additional 635,907 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.3% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,078,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after buying an additional 230,987 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $562,997,111,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of KDP stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.97. 8,784,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,471,882. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

