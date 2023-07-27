ASB Consultores LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $10.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,447. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $149.71. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

