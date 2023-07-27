Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of ATH traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.39. 2,261,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,018. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$1.88 and a twelve month high of C$3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.95.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$290.74 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 49.88%. Analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.2901598 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

