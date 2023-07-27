Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 91,398 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,398 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.12% of NiSource worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $472,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 416,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,733. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

