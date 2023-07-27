Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

