Barclays Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $250.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPAM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.46.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.18. 259,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,265. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

