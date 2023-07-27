Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.65% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Belite Bio Stock Up 4.1 %
Belite Bio stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. 13,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,609. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.