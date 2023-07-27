Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Bilibili Stock Performance
Bilibili stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. 6,282,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
