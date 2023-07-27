Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.19.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $264.06. The stock had a trading volume of 357,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,480. Biogen has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

