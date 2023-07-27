Biogen’s (BIIB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.19.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $264.06. The company had a trading volume of 357,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.43 and its 200 day moving average is $286.83. Biogen has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

