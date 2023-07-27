Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 635.6% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Shares of TDSB stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $22.73.
The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough.
