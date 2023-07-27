California Water Service Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

California Water Service Group stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 228,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.43.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

