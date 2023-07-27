Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$181.00 at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$167.21.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$1.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$157.80. 278,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,092. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$144.71 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

