CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Lowered to C$154.00 at Desjardins

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$155.00 to C$154.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.36.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

TSE GIB.A traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,891. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. CGI has a 1 year low of C$100.74 and a 1 year high of C$142.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.