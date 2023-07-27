Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

NYSE CMG traded down $190.81 on Thursday, hitting $1,897.05. 753,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,712. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,075.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,819.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

