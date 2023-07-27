CIBC Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$150.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank reduced their price target on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.57.

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$125.76. 4,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$111.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.19.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.99 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.57 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.12%. Analysts predict that goeasy will post 13.8892617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

