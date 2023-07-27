CIBC Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.66.

ECN remained flat at C$2.64 on Tuesday. 20,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,014. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. The stock has a market cap of C$648.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.96. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.34 and a 52-week high of C$7.29.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.2116788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

