CIBC Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.
ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.66.
ECN Capital Price Performance
ECN remained flat at C$2.64 on Tuesday. 20,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,014. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. The stock has a market cap of C$648.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.96. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.34 and a 52-week high of C$7.29.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
