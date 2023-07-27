CIBC Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Neutral

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$62.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.72.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.21. 814,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,804. TC Energy has a one year low of C$48.15 and a one year high of C$71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26.

About TC Energy

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

