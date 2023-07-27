Colin Rose Purchases 675,000 Shares of Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) Stock

Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU – Get Free Report) insider Colin Rose acquired 675,000 shares of Marmota stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,300.00 ($16,418.92).

Colin Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marmota alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Colin Rose bought 1,150,000 shares of Marmota stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,550.00 ($28,750.00).

On Friday, June 2nd, Colin Rose acquired 747,386 shares of Marmota stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,916.35 ($16,159.70).

Marmota Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marmota Company Profile

Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and uranium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia. Marmota Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Glenelg, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marmota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marmota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.