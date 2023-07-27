Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,647,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $362.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

