Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.43. The stock had a trading volume of 132,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,983. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

