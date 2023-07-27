Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

