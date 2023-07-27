Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $70.63. 271,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

