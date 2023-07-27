Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 47 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $38.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $927.39. 284,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,312. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $671.20 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $932.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $879.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.



